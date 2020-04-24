LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 664.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 31,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 79,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.