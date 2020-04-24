LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,014,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,652,000 after acquiring an additional 490,732 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,573,000 after acquiring an additional 784,810 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,455,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,762,000 after acquiring an additional 186,028 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 4,069.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,209,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

In other news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at $736,709.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,521.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

