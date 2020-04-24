Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $61,000 Stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 758.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EZCORP by 4,435.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

EZPW opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.98 million, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.69. EZCORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.17 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EZCORP Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EZPW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

