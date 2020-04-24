Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 171 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,758.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.5% during the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 690.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.2% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,384.77.

AMZN stock opened at $2,399.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,986.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,886.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1,178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

