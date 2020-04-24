Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target cut by Cfra from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s current price.

KMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.21 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,735,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,557,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,384 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.3% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

