Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 483,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 69,556 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $14,084,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 183,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,132,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,794,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 over the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

