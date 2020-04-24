Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,599,581 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $403.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

