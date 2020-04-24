iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,808,000 after buying an additional 920,511 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 973.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,670,000 after acquiring an additional 844,575 shares during the last quarter.

EFA opened at $54.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

