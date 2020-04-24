Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $14,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,415,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,181,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,088,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,590,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

