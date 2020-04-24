Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $513.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.62 and a 200-day moving average of $552.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,762 shares of company stock worth $12,866,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

