Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 44,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.14.

AAPL opened at $275.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

