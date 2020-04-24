Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,530,000 after buying an additional 83,722 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $1,312,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.82.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

