Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 960.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $202.32 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.