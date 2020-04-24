Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Genpact were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Genpact by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genpact by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,739 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $1,954,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Genpact by 747.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 164,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

