Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $403.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

