First Hawaiian Bank Sells 88 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 31,389 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Humana by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Humana by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 136,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,880,000 after acquiring an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,065,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $366.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $384.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $343.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.94.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

