First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,518 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,807,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,303,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of OMC opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

