First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,791 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

