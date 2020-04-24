First Hawaiian Bank Sells 178 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,284. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHDN opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.07. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

