First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,286 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,176 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.