First Hawaiian Bank Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,545,000 after buying an additional 70,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,690,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,611,000 after buying an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,631,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.00.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $374.53 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.14 and a 200-day moving average of $400.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 580.45%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

