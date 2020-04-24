First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

