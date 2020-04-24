First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Argus raised their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.