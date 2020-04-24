First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 4,349 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Monro were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,349,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after buying an additional 136,626 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after buying an additional 122,444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 1,584.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after buying an additional 114,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monro by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of MNRO opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Monro Inc has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $89.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

