First Hawaiian Bank Invests $666,000 in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.64.

Shares of MKC opened at $151.62 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.73.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.