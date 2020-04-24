First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

