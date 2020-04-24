First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,126.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

