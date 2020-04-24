First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 242,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,131 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.71. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

