First Hawaiian Bank Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 226,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Chubb by 133.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 77.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 112,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 49,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average is $144.91. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

