First Hawaiian Bank Has $539,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,623,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,105,000 after buying an additional 288,673 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 29,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $248,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.266 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

