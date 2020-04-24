First Hawaiian Bank Grows Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,938,000 after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Shares of EGP opened at $103.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.66. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.