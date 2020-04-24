First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,639,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,393,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after purchasing an additional 637,543 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 249,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,251,000 after purchasing an additional 244,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.