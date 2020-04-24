First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 171.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.