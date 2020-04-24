First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,303 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

