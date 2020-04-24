First Hawaiian Bank Buys 513 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 81.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 56,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 125,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 64.5% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.1% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.36.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $263.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.02. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.