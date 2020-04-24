First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,646 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.88 and its 200 day moving average is $180.86. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.38.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

