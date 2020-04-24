First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,526 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9467 dividend. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.