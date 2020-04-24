Firestone Capital Management Has $973,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.14.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $275.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

