Ferguson Shapiro LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 39.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,399.45 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,986.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,886.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.
In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,384.77.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
