Ferguson Shapiro LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 39.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,399.45 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,986.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,886.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,384.77.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

