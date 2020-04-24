EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of EZCORP worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EZPW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 758.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EZCORP by 4,435.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EZCORP Inc has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $261.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.69.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EZCORP Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

