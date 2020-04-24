Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.45 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

