Equity Residential Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Equity Residential has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 178.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

EQR stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $194,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $41,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,448 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

