Edmp Inc. Invests $440,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,961 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $171.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,319.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.