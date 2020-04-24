Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

