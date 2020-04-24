East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of East West Bancorp worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 179,203 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after purchasing an additional 969,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after purchasing an additional 965,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,388,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 240,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,098 shares of company stock worth $533,193. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.