Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $275.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.14.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

