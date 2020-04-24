Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

