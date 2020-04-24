Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 41.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $73,165,000 after purchasing an additional 130,354 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 25.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.8% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.2% in the first quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 640,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $105,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 127,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD stock opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.74.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

