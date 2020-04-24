Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 6,752 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.