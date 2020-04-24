Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $150,811,000 after acquiring an additional 373,864 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $128.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $372.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

